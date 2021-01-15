MonaCoin Market Cap Tops $96.98 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 15th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $96.98 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,553.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,148.32 or 0.03229824 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00393981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.90 or 0.01341361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.97 or 0.00570891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.70 or 0.00437920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00287009 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00021121 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

