MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Raised to $465.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MDB. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.71.

MongoDB stock opened at $364.46 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total value of $77,361.05. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 264.5% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

