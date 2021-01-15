Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 23,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $8,462,023.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,737,046.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,485,271.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,598 shares of company stock valued at $33,442,306. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $386.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $346.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $397.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

