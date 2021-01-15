Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.46 Per Share

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:MTU opened at GBX 136.24 ($1.78) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.35. The stock has a market cap of £228.04 million and a PE ratio of 31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a current ratio of 38.84. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust has a one year low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 155 ($2.03).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) Company Profile

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

