Monument Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,943,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $197.45. 176,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a 200-day moving average of $176.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $200.03.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

