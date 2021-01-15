Monument Capital Management Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.30. The company had a trading volume of 57,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

