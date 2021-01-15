Monument Capital Management Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 882.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 582.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 439,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,864 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 493,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 105,471 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,886. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other Ares Capital news, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $27,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,256,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

