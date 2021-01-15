Monument Capital Management Purchases 200 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $17,984,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,113,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.07. 42,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,989. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

