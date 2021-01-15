Monument Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Monument Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 389.7% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 102.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $226.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,928. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $229.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average is $203.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

