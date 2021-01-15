Monument Capital Management Sells 435 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Monument Capital Management cut its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Synopsys by 131.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Synopsys by 15.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at $246,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,319. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $264.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 17.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.36.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

