Monument Capital Management Sells 500 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eaton by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 84.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,945,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 614,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 148,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.71.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,130. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

