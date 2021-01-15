MoonSwap Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $1.46 million and $1,839.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000331 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00383422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 12,625,188 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,602,514 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin.

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

