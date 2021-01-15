Morgan Stanley Acquires 116,310 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 321.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of iCAD worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iCAD by 621.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of ICAD opened at $12.57 on Friday. iCAD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $289.02 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The business had revenue of $7.13 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 18,665 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $210,541.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 172,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,665 shares of company stock valued at $650,541. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

