Morgan Stanley Boosts Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Price Target to $6.50

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.60 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of APRN stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Blue Apron has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -3.23.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 8,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $45,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,830,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,305,912.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $44,618.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,260 shares of company stock worth $124,272. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 2,444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 579,119 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $1,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

