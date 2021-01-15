Morgan Stanley Has $1.31 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Koppers worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after acquiring an additional 108,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 338,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Xudong Feng sold 3,752 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $102,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $880,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Koppers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Koppers stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.35. Koppers had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

