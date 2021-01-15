Morgan Stanley Increases Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target to $51.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. 19,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,996. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,439,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

