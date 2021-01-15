Morgan Stanley Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $6.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.70.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $7.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $895.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

