Morgan Stanley Raises International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $44.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Paper from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.60.

Shares of IP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 80.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

