Morgan Stanley Sells 1,564 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

