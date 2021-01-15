Morgan Stanley Sells 202,965 Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.95% of Sequans Communications worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $934,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

SQNS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.16. Sequans Communications S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $8.39.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.