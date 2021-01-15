Morgan Stanley Sells 30,449 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $37,378,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $6,221,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

