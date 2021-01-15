Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,917 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224,568 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASB. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. David Loasby grew its stake in Associated Banc by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 104,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares in the company, valued at $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASB stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

