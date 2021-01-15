Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 3107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$113.50.

Separately, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$251.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 6.1799997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

