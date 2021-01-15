Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Achieves Market Cap of $25.87 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $25.87 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00055787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.66 or 0.00427232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,485.31 or 0.04103034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Token Profile

Morpheus.Network is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 tokens. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Token Trading

Morpheus.Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

