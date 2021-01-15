Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,381 WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in WD-40 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $406,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $279.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.14. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

