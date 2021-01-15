Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 6,854 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMN. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after buying an additional 562,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,977,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 817,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after buying an additional 45,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 602,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after buying an additional 32,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,329,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,708,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,060,788.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,206. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NYSE:AMN opened at $71.98 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

