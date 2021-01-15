Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $360,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after purchasing an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,986,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,557,374,000 after buying an additional 74,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,666,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $883,338,000 after buying an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $117.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.96. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

