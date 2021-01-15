Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $298,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.43 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $74.19 and a 12-month high of $176.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.69.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.