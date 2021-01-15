Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $550,000 Investment in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,513 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 364,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $293,369.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,468,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $1,347,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,666,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,919 shares of company stock worth $21,102,512 in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $118.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $126.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.97.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

