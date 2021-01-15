Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 6,672 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 4,277.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 290,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 283,761 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Trex by 81.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $91.98 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

