Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baugh & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

MO opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

