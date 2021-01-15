Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 806 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $118.13 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

