Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $214.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

