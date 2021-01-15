Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Gap Up to $18.88

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $20.98. Movado Group shares last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

