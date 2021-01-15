MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $178.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

MSA has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

MSA stock opened at $158.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.55. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $161.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $304.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $98,765.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,485,212 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,934,000 after acquiring an additional 112,088 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,595,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,741,000 after buying an additional 67,666 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,361,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,707,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,073,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,025,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1,923.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 367,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 349,731 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

