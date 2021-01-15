Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MUR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NYSE:MUR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.69. 4,050,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,734,961. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.33.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

