Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.19. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lutey acquired 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 2,380 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Myers Industries by 102.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the third quarter worth $181,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 69.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $800.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

