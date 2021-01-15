N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 114.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

