N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $10.04 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -254.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

