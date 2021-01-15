N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

VFH opened at $77.84 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

