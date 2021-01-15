Nano (NANO) Hits One Day Volume of $69.50 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Nano has a market capitalization of $422.54 million and approximately $69.50 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $3.17 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,705.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.41 or 0.03188656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00387246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.01322034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00561218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.52 or 0.00429145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00282642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020606 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.