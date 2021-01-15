Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.68. 573,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 835,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,922,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

