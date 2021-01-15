NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NSTG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of NSTG opened at $72.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total transaction of $103,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $606,877.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,821. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,995,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

