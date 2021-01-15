NantKwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.78. Approximately 1,840,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,621,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Specifically, CFO Sonja Nelson sold 16,364 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $245,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry J. Simon sold 130,000 shares of NantKwest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $2,346,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,300,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,574,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,588,102 in the last three months. Insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantKwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NantKwest by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after acquiring an additional 341,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantKwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantKwest by 163.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NantKwest by 67.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NantKwest in the second quarter worth $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

NantKwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and Nant cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

