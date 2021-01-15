Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $125.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $119.66 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 10798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.28.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.91.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 94,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $7,359,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $111,738.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 465,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,229,368. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Natera by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Natera by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $98.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

