National Bank Financial Comments on Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:FIL)

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CVE:FIL traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.94. 190,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,892. The stock has a market cap of C$214.90 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.86. Filo Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.25.

Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V) (CVE:FIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Filo Mining Corp. (FIL.V)

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

