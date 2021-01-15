National Bank Financial Lowers Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) Price Target to C$3.50

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) (TSE:SBB) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

TSE SBB opened at C$2.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.60. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$900.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.TO) Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

