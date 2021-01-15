National Bank Financial Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB set a $10.50 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 13,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 29.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

