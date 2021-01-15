National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

FIZZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

National Beverage stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,723. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $100.22.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 156.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

