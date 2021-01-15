National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $87.74 on Monday. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the third quarter valued at $351,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in National Beverage by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in National Beverage by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

